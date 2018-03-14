Marketing Oxford building on Commerce agenda

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, March 14. 2018
Comments (0)
A contract to market the Oxford building in Commerce and extrication equipment to go on city fire trucks are expected to be approved at the March 19 Commerce City Council meeting.
The Georgia Trust, which came to the city council about the building months ago, is expected to get a contract to market the city building.
City manager James Wascher said the contract now splits the property so that one tract is for public parking and one is the Oxford building and the land.
Parking for the Commerce Civic Center is adjacent to the building. Wascher said maintaining the use of land for public parking is important to the city.
Wascher reminded the council the Trust would have an option on the building for six months. If it finds a developer, it would buy the property from the city, put restrictive covenants about the outside of the building and sell it to the developer.
In the months since the Trust first came, Wascher said city staff members have shown the building five or six times.
See the full story in the March 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.