Marketing Oxford building on Commerce agenda

A contract to market the Oxford building in Commerce and extrication equipment to go on city fire trucks are expected to be approved at the March 19 Commerce City Council meeting.
The Georgia Trust, which came to the city council about the building months ago, is expected to get a contract to market the city building.
City manager James Wascher said the contract now splits the property so that one tract is for public parking and one is the Oxford building and the land.
Parking for the Commerce Civic Center is adjacent to the building. Wascher said maintaining the use of land for public parking is important to the city.
Wascher reminded the council the Trust would have an option on the building for six months. If it finds a developer, it would buy the property from the city, put restrictive covenants about the outside of the building and sell it to the developer.
In the months since the Trust first came, Wascher said city staff members have shown the building five or six times.
See the full story in the March 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
