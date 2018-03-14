The East Jackson baseball team fell 12-6 Tuesday in eight innings in the rubber game of a three-game series with region foe Monroe Area.
The Eagles (9-7, 1-2) surrendered seven runs in the top of the eighth to break a 5-5 tie. East Jackson managed just one run in the bottom half of the inning in falling to the Purple Hurricanes.
Against Monroe Area, Nick Clapper went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Jake Varner went 2-for-4 and also drove in a run.
East Jackson will begin a series with rival Jackson County Friday with a doubleheader (5 p.m.) on the road.
BASEBALL: Eagles drop series to Monroe Area
