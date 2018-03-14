BOYS' SOCCER: Eagles earn win in ‘important stretch’ of region schedule

After falling behind 1-0 in the 32nd minute of last Friday’s region matchup vs. Hart County, the East Jackson Eagle soccer team looked like it was on its way to its second straight region loss and an 0-2 region record.
But over the last 44 minutes, the Eagles showed their resiliency and a reason they won’t be an easy out for any team in Region 8-AAA. The Eagles scored three-unanswered goals over the final 44 minutes en route to a 3-1 win.
“The win is a first step in this important stretch of the region schedule,” head coach E.Y. Coley said.
Friday night’s win was the second of 10 region games in a row. The Eagles played Franklin County Tuesday night. Results weren’t known before press time. The Eagles will host Morgan County on Friday night and play at Monroe Area next Tuesday.
Going into the next set of region games, Coley said the team will need to focus on “effective ball movement.”
“Every touch matters,” he added.
Another positive thing going for the team after Friday night’s win, Coley pointed out, is the number of younger players who have come in to games and “effectively” played in the absence of starters.
