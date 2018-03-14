The East Jackson Lady Eagle soccer team suffered its second loss in Region 8-AAA as the Lady Eagles fell to Hart County 3-2 last Friday at home.
“I am staying positive and I am keeping any talk with the girls positive,” head coach Ruth Wilson said. “We see all region teams twice, which helps with morale and staying positive.
“ At practice, we constantly discuss the mistakes made and work through drills to try and correct the mistakes.”
The Lady Eagles hadn’t played a game since the team’s 8-0 loss to Jackson County back on Feb. 27.
“It took the team a little bit to get moving and playing as a team,” Wilson said. “We have had pretty long breaks between games due to scheduling and rain.
“These breaks make it hard to get in and stay in ‘game mode.’”
The Lady Eagles struggled through the first half, according to Wilson, as they trailed by two goals at halftime; however, the second half was “better” played by her group. But, her team’s rally came too late as they lost by one goal.
Lady Eagle goals came from Shelby Cozens and Rachel Wegesend.
The Lady Eagles played Franklin County Tuesday night. Results weren’t known before press time. They will host Morgan County on Friday night Monroe Area next Tuesday.
“Now that our game schedule (is) pretty consistent, I expect that the team will continue the momentum that they had in the second half of the Hart County game,” Wilson said. “The girls are excited to have consistent games and are looking to build success.”
GIRLS' SOCCER: East Jackson girls suffer narrow loss to Hart Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry