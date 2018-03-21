Legislature in ‘dangerous times’ of final days

Wednesday, March 21. 2018
The “dangerous times” for the state legislature are here, Rep. Tommy Benton said Monday. The legislators are in the final two weeks of the session. They meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week and Tuesday and Thursday next week.
The other days are for committee meetings.
The Senate still has to pass the governor’s FY2019 budget – and the House has to agree to that.
Benton said that almost certainly will go to a conference committee. The two chambers will then have to agree on that report.
“If it goes to a conference committee, you never know what can get stuck in there,” Benton said.
See the full story in the March 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
