GIRLS' SOCCER: Eagles fall short to Morgan County

Tied 1-1 at halftime vs. Morgan County last Friday, the East Jackson Lady Eagle soccer team looked to be in prime position to pick up its second Region 8-AAA win of the 2018 season.
Unlike the first half, though, even shots on goal came few and far between in the second half. For Morgan County, the opportunities seem to come more readily. When they did have the opportunities, they made the most of them.
Morgan County defeated the Lady Eagles 3-1. The Lady Eagles were 1-3 in region play heading into Tuesday’s match with Monroe Area. Results weren’t known before press time.
“I felt that we could have taken Morgan.,” head coach Ruth Wilson said.
“Unfortunately, injuries plagued us the second half. Most of the injuries were sustained by offensive players. There was about 20 minutes where we just couldn’t make anything happen offensively or defensively.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
