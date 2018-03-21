Down 3-0 by the 45th minute in any soccer game can be difficult to come back from, no matter the opponent.
The East Jackson Eagles found themselves in that exact predicament last Friday at home against Morgan County; however, the Eagles’ fight didn’t leave them as two quick goals helped cut the lead to 3-2. The comeback, though, came too late as a fourth Morgan County goal put the game out of reach and the Eagles fell 4-2.
The Eagles are 1-3 in Region 8-AAA. They hosted Monroe Area on Tuesday night. Results weren’t known before press time. The Eagles also lost to Franklin County last week 1-0 in two extra periods.
“In both games last week, we as the coaching staff failed to make the correct selection and substitutions to put our team in a position to win,” head coach E.Y. Coley said. “The players continue to work hard and we hope to do a better job this week.”
BOYS' SOCCER: Eagles fall short in comeback to Morgan, OT to Franklin
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry