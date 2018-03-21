SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: EJCHS girls' golf team downs Banks Co. last week

GOLF
East Jackson girls
•EAST JACKSON 148, BANKS CO. 156 (LAST WEDNESDAY): Avery McClure shot a 46, Maddie Fowler added a 47 and Anna Beadles finished with a 55 as the Eagles beat Banks County at Traditions of Braselton Golf Course. Jackson County also competed but didn’t qualify for a team score with just two golfers. East Jackson was coming off a 112-124 loss at Franklin County in a match cut short due to time.
•BEADLES LEADS EJCHS AT TOURNEY (SATURDAY): East Jackson’s Anna Beadles recorded the top round for the Eagles at the 18-hole Waterwheel Tournament at Hard Labor Creek, shooting a 111. Avery McClure added a 112, and Gracie Wilbur shot a 113. No team scores were compiled for the event. “We still have a lot of work to do, but everyone is working hard and trying to improve,” coach Jessie Wood said.
East Jackson boys
•JACKSON CO. 182, BANKS CO. 194, EAST JACKSON 217 (LAST WEDNESDAY): At Traditions of Braselton Golf Course, Hunter Smith shot a 51 to lead the Eagles. Jacob Alstaetter added a round of 52 as the Eagles finished last in the tri-match. Smith shot a 49 a day earlier in a loss to Franklin County at Highland Walk Golf Course.
•MONROE AREA 194, EAST JACKSON 207 (THURSDAY): Chris Benton led the Eagles with a round of 44 in a road loss against region foe Monroe Area.
TRACK AND FIELD
East Jackson boys
•SHELAFOE STANDS OUT AT GAC MEET, WNS 3,200 (SATURDAY): Shane Shelafoe led East Jackson at Greater Atlanta Christian’s Spartan Invitational on the track, garnering 16 points in the distance events.
Shelafoe won the 3,200 meters, running a career-best time of 9:57.63, and added a third-place finish in the 1,600 meters with a career-best 4:36.15.
Kentay Rakestraw enjoyed a strong showing in the triple jump, covering 40-04 to finish second, while Hunter Cronier contributed a high finish in the discus, throwing a distance of 123.
East Jackson finished seventh in the 11-team boys’ meet with 36.5 points.
In the girls’ meet, Shiquita Sturdivant led East Jackson with a fifth-place finish in the triple jump (33-11) as the Eagles finished 11th in the 12-team girls’ standings with 11 points.
