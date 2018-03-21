Spring sports round-up: CHS boys win Thursday track meet

TRACK AND FIELD
•TIGERS TAKE MEET AT JACKSON CO. (THURSDAY): The Tigers scored 69 points en route to the win in a five-team meet at Jackson County. Greyson Burke (pole vault), Chaz Thomas (100-meter dash), Easley Smith (discus), Dajuan Wood (300-meter hurdles) and Brandon Martin (3,200-meter run) all finished first in their events.
The Lady Tigers finished third at the meet. Kate Massey had two wins: 1,600-and 3,200-meter run.
GOLF
Commerce boys
•TIGERS COMPETE IN THE BUFORD BEST BALL TOURNAMENT (LAST SATURDAY): The Josh Campbell/Jeremy Davis combo shot 81 and finished in the top half of all pairs for the tournament.
•TIGERS SHOOT 212 (LAST WEDNESDAY): Jeremy Davis’ 43 was the Tigers’ low scorer.
•TIGERS BATTLE LAKE OCONEE ACADEMY AND WASHINGTON WILKES (LAST TUESDAY): Jeremy Davis’ 41 and Josh Campbell’s 42 and Cade Tootle’s 46 were the leaders for the Tigers.
“It’s early and I knew we would struggle at this point with our guys still getting the rust off after a month of practice,” head coach Matthew Lund said.
“But it’s crunch time now and the boys need to start grinding and making smarter shots across the board. The guys are putting in the hours and I have faith that they will come around.”
Commerce girls
•WATERWHEEL TOURNAMENT AND WATERWHEEL SCRAMBLE (LAST SATURDAY): Abby Fitzpatrick and Ellie Wilkes both carded a 107 at Hard Labor Creek. Brynee Culp and Katie Rogers along with two others carded a 40 to finish second overall in the scramble portion of the event.
•BROOKWOOD INVITATIONAL (LAST SATURDAY): McKenzie McRee, Cameron Ford, Kristin Tash and Autumn Mathis carded an even-par 72 to finish sixth.
•COMMERCE 138, JEFFERSON 142 (LAST THURSDAY): McKenzie McRee led the way with a 44. Cameron Ford shot 45. Abby Fitzpatrick and Autumn Mathis both carded a 49.
“Anytime you can beat Jefferson, it is a big deal,” head coach Warren Standridge said. “Coach Sims always has his girls ready and they are always really good.
“So we feel like we are progressing in the right direction and the ladies were really excited. I’m not sure they realize how important that win was to our program.”
•TALLULAH FALLS 89, COMMERCE 95 (LAST WEDNESDAY): McKenzie McRee led the Lady Tigers with a 43.
•COMMERCE 88, LAKE OCONEE 88, WASHINGTON WILKES 132 (LAST TUESDAY): The Lady Tigers tied with Lake Oconee (88) and defeated Washington Wilkes. Cameron Ford shot a 43, followed by McKenzie McRee’s 45 and Kristin Tash added a 48.
TENNIS
Commerce boys
•COMMERCE 5, WOODY GAP 0 (LAST WEDNESDAY): The Tigers swept the match.
•COMMERCE 3, ATHENS CHRISTIAN 1 (LAST TUESDAY): The Tigers’ three wins came from singles players Dylan Deaton, Cade Ridley and Garrett Roberson.
Commerce girls
•COMMERCE 5, WOODY GAP 0 (LAST WEDNESDAY): The Lady Tigers swept the match.
•COMMERCE 4, ATHENS CHRISTIAN 1(LAST TUESDAY): Singles players Sarah Amaya and Bethany Arnold brought home wins as did the doubles duos of Maggie Hill/Jeanece Smith and Bree Ligon/Conner Nash.
