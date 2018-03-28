BOYS' SOCCER: East Jackson finds second-half spark in win over Panthers

Down 1-0 at halftime against in-county rival Jackson County, the East Jackson Eagle soccer team was looking for a spark to help jumpstart the offense.
The team found a spark in Owen Gates. A Gates penalty kick in the 47th minute tied the game at 1-1. It was also a Gates shot from the left that found the net to break a 2-2 tie and was the game-sealing goal for the Eagles in a 3-2 come-from-behind victory last Friday at home.
Along with Gates’ two goals, Alexys Garcia scored one goal.
“I think (the team) did a nice job of overcoming our mistake,” East Jackson head coach E.Y. Coley said. “Really, the score should be 3-1. We shot ourselves in the foot.
“They did a nice job of resetting and not being intimidated by a team that had beat them already. I was very happy with that. And they maintained their poise, so it was good.”
The win helped the Eagles change their position in the region standings. Going into Tuesday night’s game, the Eagles sit fourth in Region 8-AAA, the last playoff spot.
“We’re not the bottom team anymore in the playoff hunt,” Coley said. “I think they know that every game we win from this point forward means a different seeding in the playoffs.”
The Eagles defeated Hart County 3-1 on March 9.
