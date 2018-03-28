BASEBALL: Eagles earn big victory in doubleheader split

East Jackson may have broken even in a Friday doubleheader but certainly enjoyed the way things ended.
The Eagles (10-11, 2-6) beat Hart County 2-0 in the second game of a twin bill to snap a six-game losing skid. East Jackson fell in Game 1 7-2.
“I told the guys, the first game was over and we have to be resilient and play one pitch, one out, one inning at a time in the next game,” said East Jackson coach Tedd Sims, “and that it was our most important game because that was our next game.”
Halton Hardy fired a complete-game four-hit shutout with four strikeouts in the night cap to lead the Eagles to their 10th win of the season. Of Hardy’s 90 pitches, 72 went for strikes.
“He dominated the strike zone and got ahead of just about every hitter that he faced,” said Sims, who noted that Hardy had command of all three pitches.
Caleb Adair went 2-for-3 to lead the Eagles offensively. Nick Clapper (1-for-3) drove home the Eagles’ first run in the first inning, singling home Adair. Jake Varner scored on an error in the second inning to increase the lead to 2-0.
A two-run lead was all Hardy would need. Hart County (6-10, 3-5) twice put runners at third base but Hardy was able to work out of the inning.
East Jackson also committed just one error.
“I’ve been telling them all year if we play good defense, throw strikes and get timely hits, we’ll be competitive,” Sims said. “We did that.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
