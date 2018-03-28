The Commerce Tiger baseball team entered Monday night’s matchup at Prince Avenue Christian on a five-game winning streak and were 2-0 in Region 8-A play.
Both of those things changed after an 11-1 loss to Prince. The Tigers’ (11-8, 2-1 Region 8-A) next game is today at Athens Academy.
During the five-game winning streak, the Tigers had scored 56 runs including back-to-back 15-run games. The Tigers’ opponents had only scored 16 runs.
“I have no explanation for what happened,” head coach Steve Cotrell said about Monday night’s loss. “Those are things we have worked on and worked on and have done them correctly and for some reason (Monday) night, we just couldn’t execute.
“Give Prince credit, they kept the pressure on us on the bases once they saw (we were) struggling with it. We have done a pretty good job controlling the running game this season, but (Monday) night we did not.”
Cotrell added the one loss doesn’t get the team off track.
“It really wasn’t a night to throw buckets and bats,” he said jokingly. “It was just a game you scratch your head and chalk it up to a bad night.
For the rest of this story, see the March 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Tiger winning streak ends with 11-1 loss to Prince Avenue
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry