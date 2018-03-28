TRACK AND FIELD
East Jackson boys
•STRONG, SHELAFOE PLACE FIRST AT PANTHER INVITATIONAL (FRIDAY): Sobe Strong won the 800 meters (2:06.49) and Shane Shelafoe added a win in the 1,600 meters (4:35.26) to lead the Eagles. Kentay Rakestraw took second in the 400 meters (52.62).
East Jackson girls
•PITMAN, 4 x 100 TEAM GRAB WINS AT JACKSON CO.: Annice Pittman ran to a victory in the 300-meter hurdles (49.60) while the 4 x 100 team also added a win in that event (49.97). Bailey Staud finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.69), while Sue Ann Morales placed third in the 800 meters (2:27.04).
SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Stong, Shelafoe, Pittman all win at Panther Invitational
