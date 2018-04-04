A proposed deal between the City of Commerce and the Jackson County Board of Commissioners is apparently dead.
A proposed intergovernmental agreement for the county to buy new rescue equipment to be put on Commerce fire trucks was pulled from the agenda of a recent BOC meeting.
“Commerce was not willing to enter into an agreement with the county under the terms we sent,” said county manager Kevin Poe.
BOC member Chas Hardy said Commerce had bought their own equipment.
The county had previously operated a rescue truck out of its Commerce EMS facility, but that was shut down last year after finding trained volunteers became difficult. Commerce agreed to take over the rescue function, but wanted the county to buy new equipment.
County deal with Commerce off
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)