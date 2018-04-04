Commerce DDA preps for race

Downtown Commerce will be home to an all-day bike race Sunday, April 29 for what could become an annual event for the city.
Commerce will host day two of an event that begins with a similar bike race in Athens the day before.
The group organizing the race had their day two race in Roswell, but decided to contact Commerce because of its proximity to Athens.
Five hundred racers are expected to compete in the event. The day includes several races so all 500 will not be on the trail at the same time.
The race begins at Georgia Avenue, between South State Bank and Pinnacle Bank. The bikes will head south down Elm Street and turn right at Oak Street and immediately turn right again around Spencer Park and head north up Little Street and finish a lap by turning right back on to Georgia Avenue.
These areas of town will be closed to traffic for 12 hours April 9 as registration for the race is at 8 a.m. The first race begins soon after and the event is expected to last about eight hours.
See the full story in the April 4 issue of The Jackson Herald.
