BASEBALL: Extra-innings thriller highlights Eagle split with Franklin Co.

East Jackson baseball coach Tedd Sims’ mantra is to “play for 21 outs.”
His Eagles had to do that and much more Friday night.
East Jackson (11-13, 3-7) beat visiting Franklin County 4-3 in an 11-inning marathon in Game 1 of a doubleheader to earn a split with the Lions.
“It was exciting baseball,” Sims said. “We battled all night long. Everybody battled all night long. Franklin County is a great ball club, and coach (Frank) Vashaw does a great job over there. But we just matched blows-for-blows in the first game.”
Josh Compton produced a two-out double down the right field line in the bottom of the 11th to bring home the winning run.
“I’m proud of the guys; I’m proud of the effort,” Sims said. “We battled like crazy in the first game.”
East Jackson stayed alive with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game 3-3.
Cole Sealey threw 8 1/3 innings before reaching his pitch limit. He surrendered nine hits and just two runs while striking out seven. He walked only one batter.
“Cole Sealey just attacked the strike zone,” Sims said. “He just attacked the strike zone over and over and over again. We made unbelievable defensive plays.”
Caleb Adair came on and threw the final 2 2/3 shutout innings, surrendering one hit, in earning the victory.
