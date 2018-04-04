BOYS' SOCCER: East Jackson reels off five straight wins before break

The East Jackson Eagle soccer team entered Spring Break on a roll.
After dropping three of four games, dating back to March 16, the Eagles entered their break on a five-game winning streak. Three of those wins came last week.
The Eagles defeated Franklin County 7-2 (last Friday), Monroe Area 10-0 (last Wednesday) and Hart County 3-1 (last Tuesday). Over their five-game winning streak, the Eagles have scored 28 goals and given up only five goals. The Eagles’ next game is next Tuesday at Morgan County. That is the last loss the Eagles have suffered (March 16 vs. Morgan County).
The Eagles also sit 6-3 in Region 8-AAA play. That has them as the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs and a first-round home playoff game. Jackson County and Franklin County sit at 5-4 at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
For the rest of this story, see the April 4 edition of The Jackson Herald.
