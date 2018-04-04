GOLF
East Jackson boys
•EAST JACKSON 181, EAST HALL 196 (LAST WEDNESDAY): The Eagles downed the Vikings by 16 strokes, led by low medalist Hunter Smith, who shot a 39.
TRACK AND FIELD
East Jackson
•MORALES WINS 1,600 METERS AT OCONEE CO. (FRIDAY): East Jackson senior Sue Ann Morales ran a 5:35.21 to win the 1,600 meters at the Oconee Barberitos Track Classic. Bailey Staud added a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (16.61) as did Annice Pittman in the 300-meter hurdles (50.73) and Shiquita Sturdivant in the long jump (16-03.75). The Eagles finished seventh out of 14 teams in the girls’ standings with 42 points. On the boys’ side, Shane Shelafoe provided the only points for East Jackson, finishing sixth in the 3,200 meters (9:54.76).
SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Smith shoots 39 against East Hall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry