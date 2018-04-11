Developer wants smaller building size in Commerce

Wednesday, April 11. 2018
A Buford developer’s track record of quality residential construction in Commerce got him a nod on his plan recently to build a smaller house than the R-1 zoning on a McArthur Street lot allows.

The Commerce Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend a variance in the building size requirement for Garrett Reed Investments’ project on McArthur Street.

The Commerce City Council is expected to vote on the variance April 16.

See the full story in the April 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
