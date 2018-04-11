A Buford developer’s track record of quality residential construction in Commerce got him a nod on his plan recently to build a smaller house than the R-1 zoning on a McArthur Street lot allows.
The Commerce Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend a variance in the building size requirement for Garrett Reed Investments’ project on McArthur Street.
The Commerce City Council is expected to vote on the variance April 16.
See the full story in the April 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Developer wants smaller building size in Commerce
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)