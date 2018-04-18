BOYS' SOCCER: EJCHS boys finish with No. 3 seed for playoffs

Down 2-1 in the second half last week against region foe Morgan County, the East Jackson Eagles soccer team had to reach down deep to find a way to get the game to overtime.
That’s exactly what happened. The Eagles scored the second half’s only goal to send it to overtime. Once in overtime, both teams traded a goal to set the score at 3-3; however, the Eagles’ bid to spoil Morgan County’s perfect region season fell just short as the Bulldogs clipped the Eagles in penalty kicks to win the game 4-3.
Even with the outcome, though, the Eagles secured the No. 3 seed out of Region 8-AAA for the state playoffs. The Eagles (8-6) will play the No. 2 seed out of Region 7-AAA on the road next Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.
“Our players showed great passion and determination in the Morgan match last Tuesday,” head coach E.Y. Coley said. “We are exceptionally proud of this young group.”
Last Friday, the team headed to Cedar Shoals, where a goal in the seventh minute gave the Eagles a 1-0 advantage. But Cedar Shoals responded with goals in the eighth and 13th minute, respectively, to take the lead and never look back as the Eagles lost the game 5-1.
“Friday’s match was about trying a few things, resting some players, and getting quality minutes for our substitutes,” Coley explained, “so we were disappointed that the second half got away from us, but we learned a lot about ourselves as a team.”
Cedar Shoals scored three second-half goals. The Eagles had eight shots miss or get blocked during the second half.
The Eagles’ regular season ends this Thursday at Flowery Branch. Coley said there are two things he wants to see from his team this week: tighten up communication and eliminate mistakes.
