BASEBALL: Eagles swept by first-place Bulldogs in competitive series

East Jackson was swept by first-place Morgan County to conclude its region schedule but gained a measure of respect from 8-AAA’s best at the same time.
East Jackson (11-17, 3-12) played the fifth-ranked Bulldogs down to the wire in two of three contests before being handed a lopsided loss in Game 3.
“Coach (Merritt) Ainslie, the coach at Morgan County, said that the way we played them in the first two games, that he felt like we were one of the top teams in the region,” coach Tedd Sims said. “So that was a good reassurance to me that we’re doing the right things.”
East Jackson dropped the first game 3-1 last Tuesday and lost both ends of a Friday doubleheader 6-5 and 10-0.
“We gave them two of their best games this year I’m sure,” Sims said of the two close losses, “so I’m very proud of their effort and how far they’ve come in 24 months.”
