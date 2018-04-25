TRACK AND FIELD: Relay win lifts Commerce boys to area track title

For the Commerce High School boys’ track team, the Area 4 1A Public title came down to the 4x400 meter relay with the Tigers holding a slim lead in the overall standings.
After the relay, the Tigers could officially celebrate being crowned area champions, thanks to a season-best run of 3:34 in the relay, good enough for a second-place finish. The Tigers (138 points) edged out Hancock Central (128) for the area title at Greene County.
“It was a great team victory for our boys’ team,” head coach Ron Minish said. “We had lots of individuals that contributed to the team score.
“We scored two individuals in each of the field events and built a nice lead after day one. Our distance runners and pole vaulters really had a great two days for us as we placed first and second in each of the (events).”
