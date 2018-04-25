BASEBALL: Tigers set to host Wheeler Co. in first round of playoffs

Last year, the Commerce High School baseball team made it to the Class A Public state playoffs; however, they played the first round on the road and were eliminated quickly.
This season, with a strong finish to the regular season, the Tigers are back in the state playoffs and for the first round will be at home in Commerce. The Tigers (17-11) will host Wheeler County. The first two games of the series are scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The “if” game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
“This group gets along well and has been playing with more confidence down the stretch,” head coach Steve Cotrell said. “I don’t know a whole lot about Wheeler at this time as it went from Atkinson to Washington Wilkes to Wheeler all (on Monday).”
For the rest of this story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
