BASEBALL: Eagles ‘moving in a right direction’ after 12-18 season

While a state playoff berth will have to wait another year, there appears to be plenty of positive movement within the East Jackson baseball program.
The Eagles recently wrapped up their season having won eight more ball games this year compared to last season. They did so, in part, with a nucleus of younger players who will return next year after making significant contributions this year.
“We’re moving in a right direction,” said Sims, who also noted that there’s talent within the middle school ranks, too. “That’s all you can ask.”
East Jackson finished the year at 12-18, though not on a winning note after a 4-2 loss to crosstown foe Commerce last Wednesday on Senior Night.
“We scrapped and clawed and did what we did most all year,” Sims said. “We got down but didn’t tuck it and we competed and had an opportunity to win the game late.”
For the rest of the story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
