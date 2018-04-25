BOYS' TENNIS: Tiger netters return to boys’ state quarterfinals

Last tennis season, the Commerce High School boys’ tennis team found itself in the same spot it does now: the Elite Eight. This year, though, the team is hoping for a different outcome in the form of a win.
The Tigers made the Elite Eight after sweeping past Mount Zion last Thursday 3-0. The wins for the Tigers came by Cade Ridley at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1), the duo of Jake Frates/Moses Mullis at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-0) and the duo of Tyelon Brock/Levi Pate at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-1).
The Tigers will host the winner of the Claxton-Baconton Charter matchup. Time and date is still to be determined.
“I’ve never seen them play so well,” head coach Charlie Smith said. “They really put on a show.
“It makes me so proud as a coach to see my guys play to the best of their potential. It’s always been in them to do it, and I really believe that they proved to themselves what I have been preaching all year...they’ve got what it takes to win.”
Lady Tigers vs. Drew Charter
The Lady Tigers lost a close match to the defending state champions 3-2. Wins came from the No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Hill and Jeanece Smith (6-3, 6-1) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Conner Nash and Bree Ligon (6-1, 6-0).
“I am so proud of my girls’ team,” Smith said. “One of our goals at the beginning of the season was to earn the opportunity to host the state tournament, which we accomplished.
