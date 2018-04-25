BOYS' SOCCER: Eagles face major road challenge in round one

The East Jackson Eagle soccer team will be on the road for the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
The three-seeded Eagles (8-7) will travel to the two-seeded Greater Atlanta Christian (10-8-1) out of Region 7-AAA. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday).
The Eagles come into the game on a three-game losing streak including a penalty kicks loss at Morgan County. In their last eight games, the Eagles are 5-3.
“Our team is a little banged up heading into this match,” head coach E.Y. Coley said, “but our players know it is a one-game season at this point.
LADY EAGLES AT GAC
On the girls’ side of the playoff draw, the Lady Eagles will also travel to GAC for a first-round showdown. The game is at 5:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday).
“The team is ready for the game (tonight),” head coach Ruth Wilson said. “After facing Flowery Branch last Thursday, they are ready to face GAC.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
