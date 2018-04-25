Two weeks ago, the East Jackson Eagle tennis team made history by qualifying for the Class AAA state playoffs for the first time in program history.
Last week, the history became official when the first serve was hit at one-seeded Greater Atlanta Christian. The history won’t continue into the Sweet 16 as the Eagles were swept by GAC 5-0.
Eagles’ head coach Johnathan Harris said the team played “decent, but not great.”
“Guys stayed positive even though it was a very tough opponent and things weren’t going well,” he said.
Despite the outcome, Harris said it was a “good” season and a “great” accomplishment for the program making the playoffs for the first time ever.
“Now we just have to make that a tradition and not anomaly,” he said of playoff appearances.
Harris wants the team to learn from the experience for the next time they’re in the same spot.
“Teams like GAC minimize the errors they make and don’t give away anything,” he explained. “Making them earn points instead of handing them points is what makes a big difference when playing a better opponent.”
