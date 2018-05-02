BASEBALL: Tigers head to ECI for Sweet 16 showdown

Last season, the Commerce Tiger baseball team was sent packing after the first round of the Class A public state playoffs.
After last Friday night’s performance in front of their home crowd, the Tigers (19-11) are rolling into the Sweet 16 where they will play at Emanuel County Institute (15-9). The Tigers enter the series riding a seven-game winning streak.
Head coach Steve Cotrell said Monday’s practice was for the team to get back into the “swing of things” and to work out and “break a sweat.” Tuesday’s practice was a “mental day” to work on the little things and get bullpen sessions in. The team leaves today (Wednesday) to travel to Claxton and will have its final practice under the lights in south Georgia. Then, it’s the start of the series.
“This has been a unique group,” Cotrell said, “and I’m sure that being very young has had a lot to do with the uniqueness.
“Usually, if this group is focused and ready to go come game time, we play well and make it tough on the opponent. Our goal over the next two days is to get mentally focused, to keep doing what we are good at and be who we are and not try to be something that we are not, along with being able to block out the distractions outside the fence that will be upon us as soon as they say, ‘Play ball!’”
Cotrell lived in south Georgia for nine years and called the team “tough” and “well-coached.”
“The biggest thing these kids have to realize is they’re going into an environment that they hadn’t been in to,” Cotrell said. “It’s going to be a lot of hollering outside the dugouts and we’re going to have to be able to handle that and play on the field and not outside the fences.”
The Tigers’ great play as of late continued with the start of the playoffs. The Tigers swept Wheeler County in convincing fashion. The Tigers took game one, 15-5, and dominated game two, 18-2. Both games ended via the run-rule.
Even with a dominant score showing on the board, Cotrell felt it was the “polar opposite” in terms of play and how the team won.
“We’ve been winning with pitching and defense and it was the total opposite tonight,” he said. “We’ve got to clean that up.
“Nothing against (Wheeler County). They had a bad day, but as we advance, teams are going to get tougher and more disciplined. So, we’ve got to be able to throw strikes. We can’t walk and hit batters like we did today and keep surviving.”
•COMMERCE 18, WHEELER CO. 2 (Game 2): Nate Ray pitched a complete game, recording 11 strikeouts. Evan Davis and Ty Davis led the way at the plate with two hits apiece. Ty Davis, Jacob Welch and Chase Bridges recorded two RBIs apiece. The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and seven in the fifth. The Tigers outhit the Bulldogs 11-4 and the Tigers’ defense committed zero errors to the Bulldogs’ five.
•COMMERCE 15, WHEELER CO. 5 (Game 1): A huge eight-run first inning gave the Tigers a nice cushion throughout the five-inning game. Chandler Martin had a big game at the plate, recording two hits and four RBIs. Evan Davis had two hits and three RBIs. Colby Rogers also had two hits and recorded two RBIs. The Tigers’ baserunners did some damage, recording nine stolen bases. Charlie Ledford pitched all five innings and recorded eight strikeouts. The game ended when Wheeler County walked three straight runs across the plate and the final batter was hit by the pitch to get the final run on the board.
