TRACK AND FIELD: East Jackson’s Morales to run at Emmanuel

Wednesday, May 2. 2018
One of East Jackson’s most decorated distance runners will continue to log miles in college.
Sue Ann Morales, a five-time state champion between track and cross country, signed with Emmanuel College last Tuesday.
“I think she’s made a very good choice going to Emmanuel,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said. “I think she’s going to have an opportunity to continue to develop … Hopefully, she will keep improving.”
Morales has collected two 800-meter state championships and 1,600-meter state championships in track during her high school career. She also won a state cross country title.
Morales, also a seven-time region champion, holds school records in the in the 400 meters (59 seconds), 800 meters (2:15), 1,600 meters (4:59), 3,200 meters (11:14) and the 5K in cross country (17:55).
Morales also emerged as a leader during her time at East Jackson
“She’s done a tremendous job, in particular this past year, where she’s been a great role model for the younger kids,” Sitton said. “She’s reached out to them.”
