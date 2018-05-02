TRACK AND FIELD: EJCHS girls qualify six individuals, two relay teams for state meet

Wednesday, May 2. 2018
East Jackson’s Sue Ann Morales led the list of the Eagles’ state meet qualifiers with second-place finishes in both the 800 meters and 1,600 meters.
Morales, a two-time state champion in both events, ran a 2:24.26 in the 800 meters and a 5:24.77 in the 1,600 meters.
The 4 x 400 team of Morales, Ebony McGlocking, Shiquita Sturdivant and Annice Pittman finished second at sectionals (4:10.59), while the 4 x 100 team of Ebony McGlocking, Pittman, Sturdivant and Kera McGlocking took third (50.09).
Sturdivant also qualified in both the long and triple jumps, as did Bailey Staud (100-meter hurdles), Pittman (300-meter hurdles), LIssett Miranda (3,200 meters) and Ebony McGlocking (400 meters).
“We did pretty well,” Sitton said. “I thought we had a pretty good day.”
Sitton said he expects the Class AAA girls’ state meet to be “pretty stout.” The meet is set for May 10-12 in Albany.
“It appears to be another big battle, team-wise, on the girls’ side between GAC and Monroe-Albany, who were first and second last year with Westminster having a strong finish as well,” he said.
