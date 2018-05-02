East Jackson’s Sue Ann Morales led the list of the Eagles’ state meet qualifiers with second-place finishes in both the 800 meters and 1,600 meters.
Morales, a two-time state champion in both events, ran a 2:24.26 in the 800 meters and a 5:24.77 in the 1,600 meters.
The 4 x 400 team of Morales, Ebony McGlocking, Shiquita Sturdivant and Annice Pittman finished second at sectionals (4:10.59), while the 4 x 100 team of Ebony McGlocking, Pittman, Sturdivant and Kera McGlocking took third (50.09).
Sturdivant also qualified in both the long and triple jumps, as did Bailey Staud (100-meter hurdles), Pittman (300-meter hurdles), LIssett Miranda (3,200 meters) and Ebony McGlocking (400 meters).
“We did pretty well,” Sitton said. “I thought we had a pretty good day.”
Sitton said he expects the Class AAA girls’ state meet to be “pretty stout.” The meet is set for May 10-12 in Albany.
“It appears to be another big battle, team-wise, on the girls’ side between GAC and Monroe-Albany, who were first and second last year with Westminster having a strong finish as well,” he said.
