East Jackson’s Shane Shelafoe warmed up for the state meet by winning the 3,200 meters and taking runner-up in the 1,600 meters at Saturday’s state sectionals at Greater Atlanta Christian.
Shelafoe covered the 3,200 meters in 9:53.73 and ran the mile in 4:32.34.
“He ran really well,” coach Tomy Sitton said. “He ran strong races in both the 1,600 and the 3,200.”
Sitton said he believes Shelafoe could place in both events at state, which is set for May 10-12 in Albany.
Sobe Strong will join Shelafoe at state in the 1,600 meters, finishing sixth.
Both the Eagles’ throwers, Hunter Cronier (discus and shotput) and Steve Hill (discus), qualified for sectionals, as well as sprinter Kentay Rakestraw in the 400 meters.
TRACK AND FIELD: Shelafoe wins 3,200 meters, Eagles qualify five to state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry