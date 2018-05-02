GIRLS' GOLF: Commerce girls claim area golf championship

For the third straight year, the Commerce Lady Tiger golf team is sitting atop the area.
The Lady Tigers, behind McKenzie McRee’s school-record, personal-best 75, won the Area 4-A crown on Monday at Double Oaks Golf Club in Commerce. The team shot a school-record 158. Along with McRee’s 75, Cameron Ford fired an 83, Kristin Tash shot an 86 and Autumn Mathis recorded a 94. Abby Fitzpatrick and Ellie Wilkes played as markers and shot a 94 and 108, respectively.
The Lady Tigers defeated Lake Oconee (165) by seven strokes, Ace Charter (228) by 70 strokes and Washington Wilkes (269) by 111 strokes. McRee missed out on low medalist by three shots. The area win puts the Lady Tigers into the state tournament, which takes place May 21-22 at Reynolds Plantation.
“I am happy for the girls,” head coach Warren Standridge said. “They work hard every day.
“They have worked so hard on their short game and it is paying off. The real key to our success is that the girls get along so well. They help each other with situations that come up outside of golf. The friendships carry over and allow the girls to feed off of each other during a match. The parents are helpful and involved in all aspects of the golf season. It is a pleasure to coach these ladies.”
Standridge said Lake Oconee was picked to win the area; however, his team went into the round with the right “attitude” and it turned into success on the course.
Standridge added the team’s depth is a strength to their success.
“We are eight deep and that allows us to keep rotating fresh players in throughout the year,” he said. “It also puts a premium on competition. I am lucky to be at Commerce.”
The leader of the Lady Tigers has been McRee.
“McRee is our vocal leader,” Standridge explained. “She wants to get better every day.
“She is a perfectionist. She pushes the others to be better and she is willing to help them; however, that is the makeup of our entire team. They want to be the best.”
