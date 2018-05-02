GIRLS' GOLF: East Jackson finishes eighth at area

The East Jackson girls’ golf team’s season ended with an eighth-place finish at the Area 3-AAA tournament on Monday, missing out on the state tournament.
The team carded an overall score of 356, led by Gracie Wilbert’s round of 113.
“Obviously, we would like to do better,” coach Jessie Wood said. “We picked up a lot of unnecessary strokes in our short game. We have a lot of work to do before next year. Everyone will hopefully be returning, so that is positive.”
