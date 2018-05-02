BOYS' SOCCER: GAC downs Eagles in state playoffs

Going into last week’s Class AAA first-round state-tournament matchup at Greater Atlanta Christian, East Jackson Eagle head coach E.Y. Coley said GAC is a “very good team” with a tradition of success in the state tournament.
After the matchup, Coley said GAC was “by far the best team” his group saw all season, “especially in the coaching department.” GAC eliminated the Eagles from Class AAA state playoffs 8-1. GAC scored six first-half goals.
“They were very well-drilled and immediately able to adapt and replace each other as they made runs,” Coley said of GAC’s play. “Our boys fought the whole way, but it was too large a gap to overcome.”
It took only three minutes for GAC to find the net in the contest. Before the 10-minute mark, the lead had grown to 3-0 for GAC. The fourth goal came in the 14th minute. Goals five and six took place in the 19th and 24th minute, respectively. GAC led 6-0 at halftime.
“It was a valuable experience for our young players, who will return next year, and I think it has given them a sense of just how high the bar is outside our region,” Coley stated.
The Eagles’ lone goal came off the foot of Jordan White in the 42nd minute. GAC responded with a goal in the 48th minute. GAC’s final goal came in the 52nd minute off of a corner kick to set the score at 8-1.
The Eagles ended the season on a four-game losing streak. Before that, the team was riding a five-game winning streak.
“I feel that our younger players made great progress,” Coley said. “I am very proud of all of them that had quality touches on the varsity pitch.
“They will be a force to be reckoned with from the start next year.”
