BASEBALL: Class A Public baseball playoffs back on for Monday, Tuesday

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Friday that the Class A Public baseball second-round baseball series will be played on Monday and Tuesday after the Court of Appeals for the State of Georgia suspended the injunction enter on May 2 by the Superior Court of Charlton County.
"The effect of this ruling is to reinstate the Class A Public Baseball brackets as originally published by the GHSA," the GHSA said via its website.
The Commerce High School baseball team will play at Emanuel County Institute in the second round, beginning Monday. The "if" Game 3 will be played on Tuesday.
