Northridge will build new facility, COO says

Northridge Medical Center plans to build a new hospital in the next two years, Judy Warner, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for the facility, told Commerce City Council Monday.
The hospital announced in mid-April that it will close its surgical units and stop psychological services for senior citizens by June 1 and that it plans to move.
Warner said the location for a new facility is not known. “We are in the process of acquiring land,” she said, indicating it would be along Interstate 85 or Hwy. 441.
She said the hospital’s certificate of need requires that a new facility be within 3.2 miles of the current location. The hospital now has 90 beds. The number of beds in a new facility is not known yet.
Warner said the Northridge Health & Rehabilitation center has 167 bed and will expand into the current hospital building when it moves. She said the nursing facility is one of the largest in the state.
See the full story in the May 9 issue of The Jackson Herald.
