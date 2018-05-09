FOOTBALL: Wilkins says spring game gets players fired up

East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins sees it as a reward well-positioned at the end of spring practice.
A team goes through nine days of spring workouts before getting to wrap things up under the lights against another opponent in a spring scrimmage.
“It kind of gives you something to aim towards and gives kids something to get excited about,” said Wilkins, who enters his second season at East Jackson. “And it kind of gives you a bit of a measuring stick. Are we any better now than when we started?”
The Eagles will square off against Apalachee High School tonight (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. in its spring scrimmage.
“We go get to beat on someone else instead of beating on ourselves,” Wilkins said. “They’re really excited about it, and we are, too, as coaches.”
The scrimmage will resemble a normal game except for special teams, which will not be live. Varsity players will play for three quarters. The fourth quarter will be reserved for subvarsity players.
For the rest of this story, see the May 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
