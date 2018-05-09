BASEBALL: Tigers fall in Game 3 at ECI

The Commerce Tigers’ season ended in extra innings in the Sweet 16 round of the Class A Public playoffs Tuesday at Emanuel County Institute, 8-7.
The Tigers (20-13) trailed 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth but rallied with two runs to tie the game at 6-6. In the top of the eighth, ECI struck for two runs off the bat of Tiernan Johnson. In the bottom half of the inning, Jace Veal started the inning by reaching base on a throwing error by ECI. Two batters later, pitch runner Kody Mintz scored when Colby Rogers connected for an RBI double; however, Rogers would be left stranded as ECI’s Peyton Mercer struck out the next two batters to end the series.
Jacob Welch led the way for the Tigers at he plate, recording back-to-back home runs in his first two at-bats on Tuesday. He finished the game with two RBIs. Rogers, Veal, Ty Davis, Charlie Ledford, Will Slater, Jarrett Seay and Evan Davis all recorded a hit. ECI outhit the Tigers 12-9.
The Tigers started the scoring in the bottom of the first when a Chandler Martin sacrifice fly plated Rogers for a 1-0 lead.
ECI responded in the top of the second as an Evan Durden sacrifice fly scored Johnson and tied the game at 1-1.
Welch broke the tie in the bottom of the second as he belted a lead-off home run to put the Tigers back ahead, 2-1. But runs were left off on base in the inning as the Tigers had the bases loaded with no outs and two force-out plays at home helped stall the Tigers’ momentum.
ECI went ahead in the top of the third thanks to a Mercer home run and a wild pitch that plated Hunter Henry. The Tigers battled back in the bottom half of the inning when Welch connected for his second solo shot of the game. The game was tied at 3-3.
ECI was able to find separation in the fourth and fifth innings, respecitively, nabbing three runs on two RBI singles and a solo home run for Chandler Shockley. The Tigers chipped away at the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Ty Davis scored from third base after a throwing error to first base on a grounder.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers knotted things up at 6-6 thanks to an ECI balk that plated Slater and a sacrifice bunt from Gray Holbrook plated TJ Trudnak.
The two teams quicky dispatched of each other in the seventh inning, and in the eighth inning, an error by the Tigers, followed by an intentional walk, put runners in scoring position for ECI, which they capitalized on when Johnson connected for the game’s final two runs.
ECI 7, COMMERCE 4 (Game 2): Unlike Game 1, offense was needed in Game 2. Despite committing two errors on defense, the ECI offense was able to outhit the Tigers 11-8. ECI nabbed three runs in the top of the first and held a 3-0 lead. After adding another in the second, the Tigers responded in the bottom half of the inning with a run by Evan Davis on a wild pitch to keep the deficit at 4-1. ECI and Commerce traded runs in the third inning (Rogers run) and the deficit was cut to two runs (5-3) after a Commerce run in the bottom of the fourth when Chase Bridges singled to center to score Welch. It was as close as the game would be, though, as ECI added two runs in the top of the fifth and the Tigers managed only one more run in the game.
Rogers recorded two hits, as did Bridges and Davis. Chandler Martin and Welch added one hit apiece.
COMMERCE 2, ECI 0 (Game 1): Ledford pitched a complete-game shutout for the Tigers, going seven innings, giving up only two hits and recording one strikeout. On offense, the Tigers recorded three hits: Martin, Rogers and Bridges. Martin also recorded an RBI. The Tigers’ offense was also aided by the ECI defense, who committed five errors. The Tigers got their first run in the first inning and led 1-0 after a Martin single to center plated Ty Davis. The lead stayed that way until the top of the fifth, when Rogers scored after Ledford was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
