Commerce approves maintenance for HVAC

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, May 16. 2018
Comments (0)
The Commerce Board of Education unanimously agreed on a one-year maintenance contract for the district’s heating and air conditioning units.

The board agreed to pay ABM Industries $116,712 to provide maintenance work at Commerce Middle School and preventive maintenance at the district’s other buildings. It is a yearly contract.

See the full story in the May 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.