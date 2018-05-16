Commerce approves maintenance for HVAC

The Commerce Board of Education unanimously agreed on a one-year maintenance contract for the district’s heating and air conditioning units.
The board agreed to pay ABM Industries $116,712 to provide maintenance work at Commerce Middle School and preventive maintenance at the district’s other buildings. It is a yearly contract.
See the full story in the May 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
