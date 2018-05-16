Commerce proposes $35 million budget

Wednesday, May 16. 2018
The proposed Commerce budget for fiscal year 2019 spends $2.3 million more than the current budget. The budget anticipates $36.3 million in revenue, including utilities.

A copy of the budget is available for review at city hall, 27 Sycamore Street. The budget is available in the lobby and will be there through the public hearings. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 4 at the Civic Center.

See the full story in the May 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
