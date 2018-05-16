TRACK AND FIELD: Shelafoe paces Eagles at state meet

Shane Shelafoe wasn’t at 100 percent at the state meet, but that didn’t stop him from reaching the podium.
The Eagle distance runner placed fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:50.57 and added a seventh-place showing in the 1,600 meters, running a 4:34.17.
“I was real happy with Shane Shelafoe, who showed a great deal of heart running as he had not been feeling well,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said.
Shelafoe, a junior, accounted for all seven of East Jackson’s points at the state meet as the boys’ team finished 23rd overall in Class AAA.
On the girls’ side, East Jackson picked up a collection of points to finish eighth overall in Class AAA.
Shiquita Sturdivant, the Region 8-AAA high-point champion, placed sixth in the long jump (16-11.5) and eighth in the triple jump with a career-best distance of 35-11.
Sue Ann Morales added points with sixth-place finishes in the 800 meters (2:23.07) and 1,600 meters (5:29.28), as did Bailey Staud, who finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.51 seconds).
East Jackson also picked up points with the 4 x 100 meter relay team of Ebony McGlocking, Annice Pittman, Sturdivant and Kera McGlocking (sixth, 50.04) and 4 x 400 meter relay team of Morales, Ebony McGlocking, Sturdivant and Annice Pittman (seventh, 4:10.44).
“Under extreme heat in Albany the girls did a great job capping off a region championship and an eighth place finish at state,” Sitton said.
