FOOTBALL: Wildcats run past East Jackson in spring scrimmage, 41-14

East Jackson will have the rest of the offseason and then the preseason to improve upon a 41-14 scrimmage loss to Apalachee last Wednesday on the road.
The Eagles open their season Aug. 17 against Lumpkin County at home.
Last week’s scrimmage started out well enough for East Jackson, which recovered Apalachee fumbles on its first two possessions. The second turnover happened at the Wildcat 5-yard line, and East Jackson took immediate advantage as quarterback Greg Huggs kept the ball and scored a play later to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.
It was an Apalachee onslaught from there as the Wildcats, with a deep stable of running backs, chewed up huge chunks of yardage on their way to scoring 41 unanswered points.
