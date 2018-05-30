GIRLS' GOLF: Commerce coach proud of team after third-place showing at state

Commerce girls’ golf coach Warren Standridge will tell you that his team wanted a higher finish in the state tournament; however, he will also tell you that “third is still third.”
The Commerce Lady Tigers capped off the 2018 golf season with a third-place finish at last week’s Class A Public state tournament at The Preserve at Lake Oconee. The Lady Tigers shot a team-total 56-over-par over the two-day tournament.
On the first day, the group shot a 171; day two a 173. Lake Oconee Academy won the tournament and Gordon Lee finished second.
With four holes left to play, the Lady Tigers had taken command of second place, Standridge said. But a Par 3 late in the second round gave the Lady Tigers trouble and they fell back to third place.
“I was really, really proud of (the team), though,” Standridge said. “We shot about what we had been shooting."
For the rest of this story, see the May 30 edition of The Jackson Herald.
