The most likely work on the former Boys & Girls Club property in Commerce will be a refurbishing of what is there, city manager James Wascher said Friday.
Wascher presented two rough drawings to a small crowd that attended a community meeting Friday evening. It was the second meeting Wascher held at the new Boys & Girls Club.
About 20 people, but only half of them from the surrounding community, attended the meeting.
See the full story in the June 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Former B&G club site likely to be upgraded
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)