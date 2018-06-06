The Commerce Tigers didn’t hold a full spring practice for the entire team.
But the summer months have arrived and now with nearly the entire roster available, the Tigers are hard at work.
“We’re going to spend the majority of the month of June just working on us,” head coach Michael Brown said. “We’re going to continue to improve our speed and conditioning and our strength in the weight room.”
On the field, Brown said the team will work on fundamentals. The Tigers plan to throw in late June against other local high schools.
“Moving into July, we try to do more of the 7-on-7s against local teams and we’re also doing several padded camps,” Brown explained. “We’ll have a full summer.”
Many of Brown’s players particpate in multiple sports at CHS. He tries to backload the summer schedule as to not interfere with other obligations some players may have.
“We try to work with other sports the month of June,” Brown said, “and not do too many things and crowd the schedules of the kids.”
The weight room has been a place players have congregated, starting in the springtime. Maxes have been met on certain lifts for players.
“We have probably had as good of a spring as we’ve ever had around here,” Brown exclaimed. “We set several school records in the squat, the clean and the bench.
“We’ve got just a ton of kids that have set PRs for themselves, so I felt like it was as good a spring as we’ve had in a long time.”
For the rest of this story, see the June 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Tigers using summer months to improve conditioning
