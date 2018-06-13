Hands-free law in effect July 1

Wednesday, June 13. 2018
Hold the phone. Or better yet, don’t.

Georgia’s new hands-free driving law goes into effect next month and local law enforcement officials are trying to get the public prepared for the new rules. Several area agencies are distributing a flier that describes the new law.

As of July 1, it’s illegal for a driver to operate, hold or support a cell phone with any part of the body while driving.

According to the flier being distributed, drivers cannot:

•hold/support a phone or computer with any part of the body (excluding earpieces, headphones and smart watches).

•write, send or read text messages (excluding voice-to-text).

•access GPS unless parked. “The screen may be viewed while the vehicle is in motion, but may not be held or supported by any part of the driver’s body,” the flier reads.

•watch video (excluding navigation devices).

•record video (excluding continuous recording/broadcasting).

