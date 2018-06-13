Commerce school general budget up to $15.4 million

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, June 13. 2018
Comments (0)
The tentative 2019 school budget for the general fund of the Commerce City Schools will use about $244,000 in reserve funds and projects spending about $1.7 million more than the current budget.

The Commerce Board of Education heard the budget numbers at Monday’s meeting. The budget is not expected to be approved until July 9.
The board plans two public hearings on the budget. The first will be at 10 a.m. June 25 and the second will be at 5:30 p.m. July 9, just before the board meets at 6 p.m.

The fiscal year 2019 budget, which starts July 1, is projected to receive $15.2 million in revenue and spend $15.4 million.

See the full story in the June 13 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.