Commerce school general budget up to $15.4 million

The tentative 2019 school budget for the general fund of the Commerce City Schools will use about $244,000 in reserve funds and projects spending about $1.7 million more than the current budget.
The Commerce Board of Education heard the budget numbers at Monday’s meeting. The budget is not expected to be approved until July 9.
The board plans two public hearings on the budget. The first will be at 10 a.m. June 25 and the second will be at 5:30 p.m. July 9, just before the board meets at 6 p.m.
The fiscal year 2019 budget, which starts July 1, is projected to receive $15.2 million in revenue and spend $15.4 million.
See the full story in the June 13 issue of The Jackson Herald.
