East Jackson had a luxury most other schools in the state don’t.
When girls’ basketball coach Matt Gibbs resigned, the school had to look only to the assistant coach’s chair — and Donnie Byrom’s 332 coaching wins — to find a top-flight replacement.
Byrom was named Gibbs’ successor this past Thursday after Gibbs took a job at Hart County.
“God opens doors when he wants you to go through them, and presents you challenges at the times in your life that you’re ready to take those on,” Byrom said of taking over as head coach.
Byrom has served as East Jackson’s softball coach the past three seasons, having delivered that program its greatest heights with a 2016 state title. Now, he brings a lengthy track record of winning to the basketball program as he takes on a second head-coaching role at East Jackson.
“I came to East Jackson to help get the softball program to the next level, but I’ve been a basketball coach my entire career, so that’s why I stayed involved (as an assistant basketball coach),” Byrom said.
Byrom served as Gibbs’ assistant coach for three seasons.
“Coach Gibbs is one of a handful of coaches in the state of Georgia that I would be willing to assist, because I’ve been a head coach for a long time,” Byrom said. “He’s a great man, and I enjoyed working with him.”
Byrom said his familiarity with the program makes this a good fit.
“I’m familiar with the girls and I know what systems and things they already know, and I know what it takes to be successful in Northeast Georgia,” he said.
Byrom is no stranger to serving as the head coach of two major sports at one school, having spent 12 seasons coaching both softball and girls’ basketball.
The longtime coach believes players should participate in multiple sports and hopes to serve as an example of dual-sport involvement by serving as a dual head coach at East Jackson.
“Society is not exactly pushing kids into multi-sport athleticism, and I truly believe in that,” said Byrom, who owns 629 coaching wins between girls’ basketball and softball. “But I’m going to set the example that you can do two things and you can try your best to do it at the highest level and you don’t have to really specialize to be successful.”
