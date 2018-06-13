Commerce’s Campbell, McRee compete in all-star golf tournament

The Commerce boys’ and girls’ golf teams had strong 2018 seasons.
Just because the school year ended didn’t mean the play stopped as Josh Campbell and McKenzie McRee competed in the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association’s annual North-South All-Star Tournament this past weekend in Moultrie. The tournament was at the Sunset Country Club.
“This was such a fun and well-run event and I hope that I can continue to recruit others from our area to it,” Tigers’ head coach Matthew Lund said. Lund coached the North team.
“It gave the kids an opportunity to be around the top players in the state, on and off the course, and created camaraderie with players from rival schools.”
The tournament was a two-day team and individual competition with the North winning the Ryder Cup-style event 14-11. On day one, Campbell was paired with Tucker Windham from Gordon Lee. The duo defeated a Statesboro-LaGrange tandem. McRee was paired with McCall Miller from Gordon Lee. The duo lost its team match.
After day one, the North trailed 6.5 to 5.5 but scored 8.5 points in individual play to claim the title. The North team is now 6-5 in the All-Star tournament.
The tournament also included a formal dinner on Wednesday night where all the participants were recognized and shared their favorite golf memory or story.
