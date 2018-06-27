Blood drive, scholarship fund planned in honor of Commerce veterinarian

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, June 27. 2018
Comments (0)
East Jackson Comprehensive High School will host a blood drive in honor of Dr. Andrew Crouch, veterinarian and co-owner of Commerce Veterinary Hospital, who died on June 21.

EJCHS and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive Wednesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Crouch’s honor. (EJCHS is located at 1435 Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.)

A memorial scholarship fund has been set up in Crouch’s name to “recognize academically gifted students who want to pursue veterinary medicine in the northeast Georgia area.” Donations can be made at any South State Bank branch or mailed to the Commerce branch at 1851 N. Elm St., Commerce, GA 30529 with checks written out to Doctor Andrew Crouch Veterinary Medicine Memorial Scholarship fund.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.